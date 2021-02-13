Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Iran state TV: fuel tanker explodes at Afghan-Iran border

By Associated Press
2021/02/13 20:35
Iran state TV: fuel tanker explodes at Afghan-Iran border

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A fuel tanker exploded Saturday at the Islam Qaleh crossing in Afghanistan's western Herat province on the Iranian border, Iranian state TV reported.

Several trucks were engulfed in flames after the explosion, the report said. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the blast and there were no immediate reports of casualties.

Fire spread to the Dogharoon customs facilities on the Iran side and first responders, including the fire department, the Iranian army and border forces were assisting in extinguishing the blaze.

Trucks carrying natural gas and fuel were directed to leave the scene.

Updated : 2021-02-13 22:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
President Biden mentions Taiwan in first call with Xi Jinping
President Biden mentions Taiwan in first call with Xi Jinping
NT$530 million Grand Lottery winning ticket sold in central Taiwan
NT$530 million Grand Lottery winning ticket sold in central Taiwan
Taiwan News wishes you a happy Lunar New Year!
Taiwan News wishes you a happy Lunar New Year!