Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Police: Intoxicated driver struck and killed Dallas officer

By Associated Press
2021/02/13 20:19
Police: Intoxicated driver struck and killed Dallas officer

DALLAS (AP) — A Dallas police officer was struck and killed early Saturday morning by a man who was allegedly driving while intoxicated, police said.

The officer was blocking the scene of an accident on a freeway when the driver hit him while traveling at a high rate of speed, police said in a news release.

The officer had been standing outside of his marked patrol vehicle with its emergency lights activated, police said. He was taken to Baylor Hospital where he later died.

The officer wasn't immediately identified.

Police said the driver, a 32-year-old man, was found to be intoxicated and taken into custody. He and a female passenger were not injured. Their names weren't released. The passenger was being questioned.

Chief Eddie Garcia confirmed the officer's death in a tweet.

“Our department is once again mourning, but we are heartened by the strength of his family,” Garcia tweeted. “Godspeed my brother.”

Updated : 2021-02-13 21:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
President Biden mentions Taiwan in first call with Xi Jinping
President Biden mentions Taiwan in first call with Xi Jinping
NT$530 million Grand Lottery winning ticket sold in central Taiwan
NT$530 million Grand Lottery winning ticket sold in central Taiwan
Taiwan News wishes you a happy Lunar New Year!
Taiwan News wishes you a happy Lunar New Year!