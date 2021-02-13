Alexa
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2021/02/13 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, February 13, 2021

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Breezy and humid;89;80;A couple of t-storms;87;79;SW;11;85%;76%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Decreasing clouds;77;65;Mostly sunny;78;63;NW;6;63%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny, nice;64;42;Sunny and mild;65;42;NE;4;58%;2%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;64;46;Partly sunny;59;43;ENE;10;58%;29%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunshine, very cold;27;20;Partly sunny;36;31;SSE;14;65%;65%;2

Anchorage, United States;Sunny, but cold;21;13;Sunshine and cold;23;14;NNE;9;72%;3%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and warm;71;43;Mostly sunny, mild;64;39;ESE;6;49%;0%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;A flurry;25;19;Some brightening;26;15;SSW;9;87%;2%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;90;70;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;71;NE;6;65%;48%;11

Athens, Greece;A touch of rain;53;44;Cooler with rain;46;37;NNE;11;85%;91%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, nice;76;64;Clouding up;78;65;ENE;11;57%;75%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;73;49;Sunny and pleasant;78;50;NE;5;44%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Warm, a p.m. shower;95;73;A shower in the p.m.;93;73;ESE;6;63%;58%;10

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun;85;57;Mostly sunny, nice;86;60;E;4;40%;1%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;90;76;Sun and clouds, nice;89;76;SSW;8;64%;2%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;57;50;Spotty showers;52;46;ESE;13;72%;70%;1

Beijing, China;Fog, freezing early;43;36;Snow and rain;37;25;NNW;7;71%;74%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Very cold;29;18;Mostly sunny, chilly;36;21;NNW;7;38%;44%;3

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, cold;29;14;Cold with sunshine;26;5;SW;5;92%;0%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;70;52;A stray thunderstorm;69;52;SE;6;67%;76%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;78;67;A downpour;79;66;WNW;7;77%;76%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cold;30;20;Sunshine and cold;31;17;NW;12;62%;1%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Sunshine, but cold;32;23;Partly sunny;38;34;S;6;35%;8%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, cold;27;19;Cloudy and cold;30;17;WSW;4;34%;44%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Flurries, quite cold;27;17;Mostly sunny, cold;32;16;NW;6;50%;5%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A shower or two;80;70;A shower or two;79;70;S;6;79%;72%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;85;69;Inc. clouds;86;68;SSE;5;42%;60%;11

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;65;46;Clouds, p.m. rain;59;46;N;4;82%;94%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Turning sunny, nice;73;51;Sunshine and nice;74;51;NNE;6;48%;0%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;74;65;Not as warm;72;62;SW;12;62%;59%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;A few showers;78;70;A shower;79;71;E;4;65%;67%;8

Chennai, India;Hazy sunshine;86;68;Sunshine, pleasant;88;70;E;6;60%;0%;8

Chicago, United States;A little snow;17;-3;Frigid with flurries;9;2;NNW;12;56%;75%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly sunny, nice;89;74;Mostly cloudy;89;71;NNE;7;66%;3%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunny, but chilly;31;22;Mostly sunny, chilly;32;20;W;6;76%;0%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy in the p.m.;75;64;Mostly sunny;75;65;N;11;61%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;Cloudy and very cold;31;23;Snow and sleet;25;7;N;15;61%;90%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Decreasing clouds;85;78;Breezy;89;78;NNE;15;74%;44%;11

Delhi, India;Decreasing clouds;77;54;Hazy sun;79;54;NNE;2;61%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Cold, a p.m. flurry;10;-5;A little a.m. snow;2;-12;N;6;100%;79%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sunshine;83;60;Hazy sunshine;87;60;SE;5;45%;0%;6

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. thunderstorm;88;75;A t-storm or two;88;74;SSW;6;77%;94%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Snow, then rain;41;40;Very windy, overcast;53;44;S;33;89%;71%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;67;44;Mostly sunny, warm;72;44;NNE;9;27%;0%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Thickening clouds;64;56;Breezy in the p.m.;63;59;E;18;74%;0%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Nice with some sun;76;62;Partly sunny, nice;77;63;SSE;4;62%;13%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-shower in spots;81;62;A t-storm in spots;79;63;W;7;73%;55%;12

Havana, Cuba;Sunshine, a shower;86;70;Spotty showers;85;69;SSE;9;64%;61%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Low clouds may break;27;17;Colder;19;3;N;11;81%;27%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;88;71;Clouds and sun;87;71;SE;5;64%;4%;7

Hong Kong, China;A shower in the p.m.;70;61;Mostly sunny;73;60;WSW;5;69%;2%;6

Honolulu, United States;Periods of sun;82;68;Rain and drizzle;82;70;SSE;6;68%;67%;6

Hyderabad, India;Plenty of sunshine;89;64;Sunny and nice;86;66;SSE;5;37%;0%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clearing;77;50;Hazy sun;77;49;N;6;39%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Cold with some sun;37;30;Cold with wet snow;34;31;NE;15;95%;93%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;86;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;77;NNW;7;80%;79%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;86;75;Plenty of sunshine;88;74;N;8;55%;0%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Some sun;81;64;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;64;ESE;7;63%;57%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and mild;58;35;Sunny, nice and warm;69;33;NW;4;26%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;87;57;Mostly sunny, nice;85;61;W;8;49%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;68;47;A t-storm around;68;44;WSW;5;67%;44%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;95;71;Sunny and hot;98;72;NNW;8;20%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;A little snow;13;12;Snow showers;24;13;W;10;86%;72%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny, windy;84;77;A shower or two;86;77;E;18;59%;80%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;90;75;Variable clouds;93;75;WSW;6;62%;38%;7

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;85;63;Hazy sun;86;64;SSW;5;59%;2%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Afternoon showers;92;76;An afternoon shower;91;74;S;4;71%;76%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly cloudy;57;40;A shower in the p.m.;57;40;NNE;7;62%;89%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny, humid;93;78;A t-storm in spots;89;80;SSW;8;76%;55%;10

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;76;68;Nice with some sun;76;68;SSE;7;70%;12%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;59;44;Cloudy;63;48;S;5;77%;25%;2

London, United Kingdom;Very cold;31;31;Not as cold;39;38;S;11;69%;75%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Rather cloudy;68;54;Partly sunny;70;50;N;10;33%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;92;76;Clouds and sun, nice;89;76;SSW;7;62%;12%;12

Madrid, Spain;Sun and some clouds;59;35;Mostly sunny;58;42;ESE;3;69%;6%;3

Male, Maldives;Partial sunshine;87;80;Sunny and beautiful;88;80;NE;10;64%;29%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A couple of t-storms;85;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;75;SW;5;83%;85%;5

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy with showers;83;76;An afternoon shower;86;75;ESE;5;70%;70%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;72;56;Mostly sunny;68;56;SSE;11;62%;1%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny, but cool;66;39;Plenty of sunshine;72;41;SW;7;17%;0%;8

Miami, United States;Sunshine, a shower;81;76;A passing shower;82;76;SSE;11;70%;66%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Very windy;14;14;Snow showers;27;5;N;8;77%;72%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, breezy;88;77;Mostly sunny, breezy;88;76;ENE;15;58%;2%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;A stray thunderstorm;76;69;Downpours;79;69;SW;7;75%;90%;10

Montreal, Canada;Cold with a flurry;10;8;Not as cold;20;12;W;1;68%;38%;3

Moscow, Russia;Frigid with snow;12;5;A little a.m. snow;12;-5;NW;9;53%;53%;0

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sunshine;88;73;Sunny and nice;89;72;NNW;7;44%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sunshine;74;61;A stray thunderstorm;79;61;NNW;9;67%;55%;11

New York, United States;A little icy mix;28;26;A little icy mix;33;30;NNE;5;82%;64%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and pleasant;67;44;Mostly sunny;66;46;W;5;68%;7%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Frigid;-7;-10;Not as cold;13;12;S;9;82%;57%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny, mild;65;46;Some sun, pleasant;66;52;E;5;59%;63%;4

Oslo, Norway;Sunny, but colder;14;4;Sunny, but cold;22;7;NW;2;58%;0%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Very cold;9;6;Not as cold;19;9;NW;7;69%;34%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;84;77;Sunshine, pleasant;84;78;NNE;5;76%;66%;13

Panama City, Panama;Periods of sun;90;73;A stray shower;90;73;NNW;10;62%;48%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;85;77;A t-storm around;84;75;ENE;10;76%;48%;6

Paris, France;Partly sunny, cold;33;24;Cold;37;33;SSE;7;33%;18%;2

Perth, Australia;Warmer;97;73;Turning out cloudy;89;74;E;11;38%;27%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;89;73;Some sun, pleasant;86;72;SSW;6;60%;3%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;90;75;Afternoon showers;90;75;NNE;10;76%;91%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;92;68;Mostly sunny;91;67;ESE;6;51%;5%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;A flurry, very cold;24;8;Sunshine, very cold;21;-2;WSW;4;76%;0%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Increasing clouds;55;34;Cloudy and mild;54;28;W;3;80%;75%;1

Quito, Ecuador;A touch of rain;68;53;Downpours;66;53;SSE;8;73%;95%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;68;46;Sunny and beautiful;72;48;E;5;69%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;Spotty showers;84;76;A shower in the a.m.;85;77;ESE;8;72%;82%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Very windy;43;38;Periods of rain;44;38;NE;29;80%;84%;0

Riga, Latvia;Not as cold;30;27;Snow showers;28;11;NNE;11;83%;71%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;80;73;Afternoon showers;88;74;N;5;76%;94%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Thickening clouds;77;53;Sunny and very warm;83;58;ESE;6;20%;0%;6

Rome, Italy;Cooler;46;29;Mostly sunny, chilly;45;28;N;11;38%;0%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and frigid;12;10;Snow;16;-4;NNW;8;66%;59%;0

San Francisco, United States;A shower in the a.m.;61;48;Mostly cloudy;59;52;SW;10;66%;36%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A stray thunderstorm;79;63;A shower in spots;82;60;ENE;9;60%;44%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy with a shower;84;74;Breezy with some sun;83;73;E;14;67%;28%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Plenty of sunshine;70;58;Sunny and humid;71;58;W;6;91%;26%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;74;49;Sun and some clouds;72;47;ESE;4;24%;1%;8

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;79;59;Sunny and pleasant;79;60;SW;6;52%;9%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Humid with a shower;86;71;Partly sunny, nice;86;71;NNE;10;70%;18%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;64;45;Cloudy;66;46;ESE;7;64%;25%;2

Seattle, United States;Cold with snow;33;30;Cold with a shower;36;34;SE;7;88%;89%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and mild;59;31;Cloudy and mild;56;35;WSW;2;64%;63%;1

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;61;48;Partly sunny, mild;61;46;WNW;9;82%;26%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. shower or two;89;78;An afternoon shower;88;77;NNE;12;66%;66%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Very cold, p.m. snow;24;17;A little snow;24;5;WSW;10;70%;77%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;82;74;Mostly sunny;83;75;E;16;67%;55%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Turning cloudy, cold;27;20;Partly sunny;29;5;NNW;6;83%;21%;1

Sydney, Australia;Breezy with rain;67;66;Warmer with a shower;74;68;SSE;14;62%;72%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Afternoon rain;72;61;A p.m. shower or two;73;59;NW;6;78%;63%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Low clouds;27;22;Mostly cloudy, cold;24;12;NNE;9;70%;25%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clearing and warm;65;42;Mostly sunny;69;43;E;5;40%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy, cooler;50;34;Clouds and sun, mild;53;38;N;7;48%;44%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mild with sunshine;66;44;Sunshine and mild;64;44;NE;6;16%;0%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine;69;51;Plenty of sunshine;69;51;NW;6;67%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Rain;41;27;Mostly cloudy, cold;38;13;ENE;7;49%;25%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Partial sunshine;57;44;Mild with some sun;64;53;SSW;10;62%;24%;4

Toronto, Canada;Snow;19;14;Not as cold;26;20;ESE;6;61%;33%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine;67;56;Breezy and cooler;59;49;NNW;16;64%;60%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;A little p.m. rain;63;47;Cooler;51;45;N;18;54%;15%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouding up, cold;10;-17;Frigid with some sun;3;-17;S;6;90%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Snow to flurries;34;29;Snow and rain;37;34;ENE;4;66%;91%;1

Vienna, Austria;Cold;31;22;Mostly sunny, cold;32;21;NW;9;45%;1%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;86;64;Sunny and very warm;90;65;E;5;48%;2%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy, not as cold;25;23;Snow showers;31;7;NNW;11;68%;70%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Snow showers;32;21;Snow showers;31;19;WNW;12;82%;84%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Thickening clouds;68;59;High clouds, breezy;69;59;N;17;67%;2%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;93;61;Sunshine;91;64;SW;5;47%;0%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, mild;56;30;Partly sunny, mild;53;31;NE;2;59%;12%;4

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-02-13 21:20 GMT+08:00

