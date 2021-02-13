Alexa
Northeast Taiwan likely to see traffic jams until 11 p.m.

Sunday travelers should head north during the morning, south during the afternoon

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/13 20:07
Heavy traffic predicted for Freeway No. 5 Saturday night and on most freeways Sunday

Heavy traffic predicted for Freeway No. 5 Saturday night and on most freeways Sunday (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The second day of the Lunar New Year, traditionally the day for visits to the wife’s parents, will see traffic jams on Freeway No. 5 from Yilan County in the direction of Taipei City last until 11 p.m., the Freeway Bureau warned Saturday (Feb. 13).

With the weather improving, Sunday (Feb. 14) might see 1.6 times the normal traffic volume on freeways, so travelers heading north should start out during the morning while those heading south should wait until the afternoon, CNA reported.

On Saturday, Freeway No. 5 saw heavy northbound traffic for most of the day, with the Freeway Bureau launching restrictive measures at 10:32 a.m. By 5 p.m., the stretch from Yilan City to Pinglin in New Taipei City was so congested that the situation might continue until 11 p.m., according to Freeway Bureau forecasts.

Along the west coast, there was busy freeway traffic from 6 a.m. until noon, with the situation returning to normal by 2 p.m. before another more limited peak period started at 4 p.m. Accidents on several freeways caused temporary traffic jams, reports said.

With the Lunar New Year holiday continuing and an expected decline in rainfall, Sunday was expected to become an even busier day on Taiwan’s roads. Measures to improve the traffic flow included the closure of some access roads to freeways, minimum requirements for the number of passengers in vehicles, and the limited suspension of toll payments, the Freeway Bureau said.
