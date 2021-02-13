Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

AP Week in Pictures, Global

By Associated Press
2021/02/13 17:19
People attend a rally marking the 42nd anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, in Tehran, Iran, on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. The decision to repla...
Buskers dressed as showgirls walk into a casino along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. With the ongoing coronavirus pand...
A Muslim woman walks near the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Oded Bal...
Parts of parade floats lie in a jumble in the Unidos de Bangu samba school workshop in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, where activity h...
Buddhist monks lead a protest march against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Protesters continued to gather Wednesd...
A lab technician works on blood samples taken from people taking part in a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine test at the Ndlovu clinic's lab in Grobl...
Migrants cross the Tuquesa river after a trip on foot through the jungle to Bajo Chiquito, Darien province, Panama, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Bajo Chi...
Protesters flashing three fingered salutes and holding an image with an X mark on a photo of Myanmar Commander-in-Chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing...
Registered traveling nurse Patricia Carrete, of El Paso, Texas, walks down the hallways during a night shift at a field hospital set up to handle a su...
Worshippers wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus burn joss sticks as they pray at the Wong Tai Sin Temple, in Hong Kong...
Hindu devotees gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and Yamuna on "Mauni Amavasya" or new moon day, an auspicious bathing day dur...
The Lößnitzgrundbahn runs through a snowy winter landscape in Radebeul, Germany on Wednesday, Feb.10, 2021. The narrow-gauge railway, popularly known ...

People attend a rally marking the 42nd anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, in Tehran, Iran, on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. The decision to repla...

Buskers dressed as showgirls walk into a casino along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. With the ongoing coronavirus pand...

A Muslim woman walks near the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Oded Bal...

Parts of parade floats lie in a jumble in the Unidos de Bangu samba school workshop in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, where activity h...

Buddhist monks lead a protest march against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Protesters continued to gather Wednesd...

A lab technician works on blood samples taken from people taking part in a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine test at the Ndlovu clinic's lab in Grobl...

Migrants cross the Tuquesa river after a trip on foot through the jungle to Bajo Chiquito, Darien province, Panama, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Bajo Chi...

Protesters flashing three fingered salutes and holding an image with an X mark on a photo of Myanmar Commander-in-Chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing...

Registered traveling nurse Patricia Carrete, of El Paso, Texas, walks down the hallways during a night shift at a field hospital set up to handle a su...

Worshippers wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus burn joss sticks as they pray at the Wong Tai Sin Temple, in Hong Kong...

Hindu devotees gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and Yamuna on "Mauni Amavasya" or new moon day, an auspicious bathing day dur...

The Lößnitzgrundbahn runs through a snowy winter landscape in Radebeul, Germany on Wednesday, Feb.10, 2021. The narrow-gauge railway, popularly known ...

POW

Slug: Pictures of the Week Photo Gallery–Global

Headline: AP Week in Pictures, Global

FEB. 6 - 12, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Updated : 2021-02-13 18:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
President Biden mentions Taiwan in first call with Xi Jinping
President Biden mentions Taiwan in first call with Xi Jinping
NT$530 million Grand Lottery winning ticket sold in central Taiwan
NT$530 million Grand Lottery winning ticket sold in central Taiwan
Taiwan News wishes you a happy Lunar New Year!
Taiwan News wishes you a happy Lunar New Year!