AP Week in Pictures, Global

The Lößnitzgrundbahn runs through a snowy winter landscape in Radebeul, Germany on Wednesday, Feb.10, 2021. The narrow-gauge railway, popularly known ... The Lößnitzgrundbahn runs through a snowy winter landscape in Radebeul, Germany on Wednesday, Feb.10, 2021. The narrow-gauge railway, popularly known as the "Lößnitzdackel" or "Grundwurm", has a gauge of 750 millimetres and runs from Radebeul to Radeburg. (Robert Michael/dpa via AP)

Hindu devotees gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and Yamuna on "Mauni Amavasya" or new moon day, an auspicious bathing day dur... Hindu devotees gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and Yamuna on "Mauni Amavasya" or new moon day, an auspicious bathing day during the annual month long Hindu religious fair "Magh Mela" In Prayagraj, India on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Hundreds of thousands of Hindu pilgrims take dips in the confluence, hoping to wash away sins during the month-long festival. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Worshippers wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus burn joss sticks as they pray at the Wong Tai Sin Temple, in Hong Kong... Worshippers wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus burn joss sticks as they pray at the Wong Tai Sin Temple, in Hong Kong, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, to celebrate the Lunar New Year which marks the Year of the Ox in the Chinese zodiac. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Registered traveling nurse Patricia Carrete, of El Paso, Texas, walks down the hallways during a night shift at a field hospital set up to handle a su... Registered traveling nurse Patricia Carrete, of El Paso, Texas, walks down the hallways during a night shift at a field hospital set up to handle a surge of COVID-19 patients, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Cranston, R.I. Rhode Island's infection rate has come down since it was the highest in the world two months ago and many of the field hospital's 335 beds are now empty. On quiet days, the medical staff wishes they could do more. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Protesters flashing three fingered salutes and holding an image with an X mark on a photo of Myanmar Commander-in-Chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing... Protesters flashing three fingered salutes and holding an image with an X mark on a photo of Myanmar Commander-in-Chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing face rows of riot police in Naypyitaw, Myanmar on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, after last week's coup. (AP Photo)

Migrants cross the Tuquesa river after a trip on foot through the jungle to Bajo Chiquito, Darien province, Panama, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Bajo Chi... Migrants cross the Tuquesa river after a trip on foot through the jungle to Bajo Chiquito, Darien province, Panama, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Bajo Chiquito is the first population center that migrants coming from the Colombian border see when they cross over after several days of slogging through the jungle into Panama. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)

A lab technician works on blood samples taken from people taking part in a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine test at the Ndlovu clinic's lab in Grobl... A lab technician works on blood samples taken from people taking part in a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine test at the Ndlovu clinic's lab in Groblersdal, South Africa, 200 kilometers (120 miles) northeast of Johannesburg on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. African countries without the coronavirus variant dominant in South Africa should go ahead and use the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday, while the World Health Organization suggested the vaccine even for countries with the variant circulating widely. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

Buddhist monks lead a protest march against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Protesters continued to gather Wednesd... Buddhist monks lead a protest march against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Protesters continued to gather Wednesday morning in Mandalay breaching Myanmar's new military rulers' decrees that effectively banned peaceful public protests in the country's two biggest cities. (AP Photo)

Parts of parade floats lie in a jumble in the Unidos de Bangu samba school workshop in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, where activity h... Parts of parade floats lie in a jumble in the Unidos de Bangu samba school workshop in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, where activity has halted due to the cancellation of Carnival amid the new coronavirus pandemic. The celebration is on hold until next year as Rio struggles with a rise in COVID-19 cases. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

A Muslim woman walks near the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Oded Bal... A Muslim woman walks near the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Buskers dressed as showgirls walk into a casino along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. With the ongoing coronavirus pand... Buskers dressed as showgirls walk into a casino along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic curtailing tourism, visitors have found quiet gambling floors, shuttered showrooms and inexpensive rates. (AP Photo/John Locher)

People attend a rally marking the 42nd anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, in Tehran, Iran, on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. The decision to repla... People attend a rally marking the 42nd anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, in Tehran, Iran, on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. The decision to replace traditional rallies and demonstrations with a vehicle-only policy was made as a measure to prevent spread of the coronavirus as the country struggles to stem the worst outbreak of the pandemic in the Middle East with death toll nearing 59,000 and some 1.48 million confirmed cases of the virus. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

FEB. 6 - 12, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

