The Latest: Marsaglia to open women's downhill at worlds

Italy's Francesca Marsaglia speeds down the course during a women's downhill training, at the alpine ski World Championships, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, It... Italy's Francesca Marsaglia speeds down the course during a women's downhill training, at the alpine ski World Championships, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — The Latest from the skiing world championships (all times local):

___

9:45 a.m.

Italian skier Francesca Marsaglia is set to open the women’s downhill at the world championships at 11 a.m. local time.

Super-G world champion Lara Gut-Behrami and American racer Breezy Johnson are among the medal favorites.

Only 31 racers take part as some big names are sitting out the event.

Sofia Goggia is out for the season with a knee injury after winning the last four downhills on the World Cup circuit.

Mikaela Shiffrin and Petra Vlhova opt to train for upcoming events.

___

