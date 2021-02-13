Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

ByteDance explores sale of Indian TikTok assets to rival firm Glance: Bloomberg

By Reuters, Reuters
2021/02/13 08:38
ByteDance explores sale of Indian TikTok assets to rival firm Glance: Bloomberg

(AP photo)

TOKYO (Reuters) - China’s ByteDance is said to be exploring the sale of the India operations of TikTok to rival unicorn Glance, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday.

The discussions, initiated by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, are private, early and complex, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Glance’s parent, mobile advertising technology firm InMobi, also owns short-video app Roposo that has gained in popularity after TikTok was banned by the Indian government in July last year.

SoftBank is a backer of InMobi Pte as well as TikTok’s Chinese parent, ByteDance, the report added.

Softbank, ByteDance and InMobi, did not immediately respond to Reuters request for a comment.

Last month, ByteDance reduced its 2,000-plus India team and said in a company memo that it’s unsure of resuming operations in India. The move came after India decided to retain its ban on TikTok and 58 other Chinese apps following responses from the companies on issues such as compliance and privacy.

According to the report, the Indian government will insist that user data and technology of TikTok stay within its borders if the talks progress.

Updated : 2021-02-14 20:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan couple wins NT$2 million, BMW in Lunar New Year scratch lottery
Taiwan couple wins NT$2 million, BMW in Lunar New Year scratch lottery
District in northern Taiwan flashes yellow crowd alert amid COVID fears
District in northern Taiwan flashes yellow crowd alert amid COVID fears
WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce
WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan