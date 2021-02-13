Alexa
'Notre Dame de Paris' set to play two cities at once in Taiwan

The upcoming musical features veteran singer Daniel Lavoie and popular French artist John Eyzen

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/13 16:51
French musical 'Notre Dame de Paris' is to be staged in Taiwan. (UDN Fun Life photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The classic French musical "Notre Dame de Paris" will be staged in two cities at once in Taiwan for the first time.

Based on Victor Hugo's novel, "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," "Notre Dame de Paris" the musical made its debut in France, in 1998. Since then it has been performed in 17 countries and translated into eight languages.

UDN Fun Life, the organizer behind the musical, said the production team chose Taiwan as the first stop on its 20th-anniversary world tour, in 2018. More than 10 million tickets sold out on the first day for the tour, UDN reported.

"Notre Dame de Paris" will be the first Western musical to take place at National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts (Weiwuying) and Taipei Music Center. The show will go ahead in southern Taiwan on May 19 and return to Taipei for May 28.

UDN said the Canadian singer Daniel Lavoie, who has taken the role of the archdeacon in the musical since its debut, will return to Taiwan. His last performance here, in 2019, was remarked on by audiences for his 17-second-long, high-pitched note.

Meanwhile, the popular French artist John Eyzen, who played poet Pierre Gringoire and the captain of King Louis XI's archers, in 2014 and 2015, will also return to play his part this year.

According to UDN, tickets for three performances sold out in six hours. Whoever purchases tickets before Feb. 25 for further performances has the opportunity to join rehearsals and get a closer look at their favorite artist.
Updated : 2021-02-13 22:53 GMT+08:00

