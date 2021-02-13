Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Davenport scores 12 to lead Cincinnati over Temple 71-69

By Associated Press
2021/02/13 15:17
Davenport scores 12 to lead Cincinnati over Temple 71-69

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jeremiah Davenport registered 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists as Cincinnati narrowly beat Temple 71-69 on Friday night.

Mika Adams-Woods had 12 points for Cincinnati (6-7, 4-4 American Athletic Conference). David DeJulius added eight rebounds. Chris Vogt had eight points and six blocks.

Temple scored 43 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Brendan Barry had 17 points for the Owls (4-8, 3-8), whose losing streak reached four games. Jeremiah Williams added 16 points. Khalif Battle had 11 points.

The Bearcats improve to 2-0 against the Owls on the season. Cincinnati defeated Temple 63-60 on Feb. 4.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-13 16:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
President Biden mentions Taiwan in first call with Xi Jinping
President Biden mentions Taiwan in first call with Xi Jinping
NT$530 million Grand Lottery winning ticket sold in central Taiwan
NT$530 million Grand Lottery winning ticket sold in central Taiwan
Taiwan News wishes you a happy Lunar New Year!
Taiwan News wishes you a happy Lunar New Year!