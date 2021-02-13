Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Boum scores 22 to lead UTEP past FIU 75-59

By Associated Press
2021/02/13 14:42
Boum scores 22 to lead UTEP past FIU 75-59

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Souley Boum had 22 points as UTEP defeated Florida International 75-59 on Friday night.

Boum made 5 of 7 3-pointers.

Keonte Kennedy had 17 points and six rebounds for UTEP (9-10, 5-8 Conference USA). Christian Agnew added 12 points.

Eric Lovett had 11 points for the Panthers (9-13, 2-11). Javaunte Hawkins added 11 points. Isaiah Banks had 10 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-13 16:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
President Biden mentions Taiwan in first call with Xi Jinping
President Biden mentions Taiwan in first call with Xi Jinping
NT$530 million Grand Lottery winning ticket sold in central Taiwan
NT$530 million Grand Lottery winning ticket sold in central Taiwan
Taiwan News wishes you a happy Lunar New Year!
Taiwan News wishes you a happy Lunar New Year!