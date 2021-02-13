Alexa
Omier lifts Arkansas St. over UALR 73-62

By Associated Press
2021/02/13 14:21
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Norchad Omier had 11 points and 11 rebounds to carry Arkansas State to a 73-62 win over Arkansas-Little Rock on Friday night.

Marquis Eaton had 17 points and eight assists for Arkansas State (9-9, 6-5 Sun Belt Conference). Caleb Fields added 13 points and six assists.

Arkansas State dominated the first half and led 40-22 at the break. The Trojans’ 22 points in the first half marked a season low for the team.

Ben Coupet Jr. had 22 points for the Trojans (10-10, 6-7). Ruot Monyyong added 11 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks. CJ White had seven assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-13 15:12 GMT+08:00

