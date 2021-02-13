Bangladesh in trouble early on 3rd day, 2nd test vs WIndies

Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/02/13 14:08
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — West Indies offspinner Rahkeem Cornwall claimed three wickets to reduce Bangladesh to 181-6 at lunch on day three of the second cricket test on Saturday.

The home side trails by 228 runs in reply to West Indies’ 409 in the first innings.

Liton Das was batting on 23 with Mehidy Hasan, who hit century in the first test was on 11. Mushfiqur Rahim scored 54.

Cornwall strengthened West Indies’ position further by dismissing both of the overnight batsmen Mushfiqur Rahim and Mohammad Mithun, who resumed the day on 105-4.

Cornwall had Mithun caught by captain Kraigg Brathwaite on 15. Mushfiqur Rahim brought up his 22nd test 50, pushing a Cornwall delivery toward mid-on for a single.

Fast bowler Shannon Gabriel was 2-49.

West Indies won the first of two tests by three wickets.

