Rescue operations triple as Taiwanese travel in mountains

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Airborne Service Corps (NASC, 空中勤務總隊) saw the number of its rescue operations triple over the past year compared to 2019, as Taiwanese took to the mountains because the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic prevented them from traveling overseas, reports said Saturday (Feb. 13).

The Ministry of Interior unit, based at six airports, is responsible for disaster relief, rescue operations at sea and in the mountains, patrols and transportation.

In all of 2019, the NASC sent out 58 flights to rescue 18 people and transport 11 people. During 2020, the number of flights tripled to 182, with 117 people rescued and 51 transported, according to a CNA report.

The surge in rescue missions resulted from the 2019 opening up of more mountain and forest areas to the public, in combination with the pandemic, which encouraged Taiwanese to travel within the country. In addition, local governments frequently called in NASC helicopters to help out in emergency situations.

A helicopter flight costs on average between NT$171,000 (US$6,000) and NT$207,000 per hour depending on the type of aircraft. As a result, the NASC has been seeking compensation to make up for the surging cost of rescue missions, when hikers break the law.

Saving lives is the absolute priority but hikers and climbers needed to take the necessary precautions and follow the rules, the NASC emphasized. The department recommended that hikers only travel in groups and with experienced guides in order to cut down the risk of accidents, CNA reported.