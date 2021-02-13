Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Aimaq carries Utah Valley past Dixie St. 87-72

By Associated Press
2021/02/13 13:50
Aimaq carries Utah Valley past Dixie St. 87-72

OREM, Utah (AP) — Fardaws Aimaq had 13 points and 13 rebounds to lift Utah Valley to an 87-72 win over Dixie State on Friday night.

Trey Woodbury had 18 points for Utah Valley (7-7, 5-1 Western Athletic Conference). Evan Cole added 17 points and five assists. Jamison Overton had 12 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Trevon Allfrey had 18 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for the Trailblazers (6-10, 2-7). Andre Mulibea added 14 points. Jacob Nicolds had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-13 15:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
President Biden mentions Taiwan in first call with Xi Jinping
President Biden mentions Taiwan in first call with Xi Jinping
NT$530 million Grand Lottery winning ticket sold in central Taiwan
NT$530 million Grand Lottery winning ticket sold in central Taiwan
Taiwan News wishes you a happy Lunar New Year!
Taiwan News wishes you a happy Lunar New Year!