Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Hamlet lifts North Texas over Southern Miss 65-49

By Associated Press
2021/02/13 13:00
Hamlet lifts North Texas over Southern Miss 65-49

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Javion Hamlet posted 16 points as North Texas topped Southern Miss 65-49 on Friday night.

Zachary Simmons had seven rebounds for North Texas (11-6, 7-2 Conference USA). Abou Ousmane also had seven rebounds.

Justin Johnson and Tyler Stevenson had nine points apiece for the Golden Eagles (7-13, 3-10), who have now lost seven games in a row.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-13 15:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
President Biden mentions Taiwan in first call with Xi Jinping
President Biden mentions Taiwan in first call with Xi Jinping
NT$530 million Grand Lottery winning ticket sold in central Taiwan
NT$530 million Grand Lottery winning ticket sold in central Taiwan
Taiwan News wishes you a happy Lunar New Year!
Taiwan News wishes you a happy Lunar New Year!