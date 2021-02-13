Alexa
Bassey leads Western Kentucky over Rice 77-71

By Associated Press
2021/02/13 12:54
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Charles Bassey had 18 points and 12 rebounds as Western Kentucky topped Rice 77-71 on Friday night. Taveion Hollingsworth and Josh Anderson added 17 points each for the Hilltoppers.

Luke Frampton had six assists for Western Kentucky (14-4, 7-2 Conference USA), which won its fifth consecutive game.

Western Kentucky scored 50 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Travis Evee had 19 points for the Owls (12-9, 6-7). Quincy Olivari added 18 points. Riley Abercrombie had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-13 15:11 GMT+08:00

