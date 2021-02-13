Alexa
Blues beat Coyotes 4-1 in Game 5 of marathon series

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/13 12:54
St. Louis Blues defenseman Carl Gunnarsson (4) shields Arizona Coyotes left wing Dryden Hunt from the puck in the second period during an NHL hockey g...
St. Louis Blues left wing Zach Michael Sanford (12) skates between Arizona Coyotes defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson (23) and center Derick Brassard (16...
Arizona Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) loses his helmet in the third period during an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues, Friday, Feb....
Boston Bruins' Jeremy Lauzon (55) and New York Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich (89) fight in the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, ...
Boston Bruins' Trent Frederic (11) heads for the net as New York Rangers' Igor Shesterkin (31) defends during an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 12, 2021...
Boston Bruins' Jaroslav Halak (41) is congratulated by teammates Kevan Miller (86) after their win over the New York Rangers in an NHL hockey game Fri...

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Justin Faulk had two goals and an assist, Jordan Binnington stopped 24 shots and the St. Louis Blues ended a three-game losing streak to the Arizona Coyotes with a 4-1 victory Friday night.

The quirks of a pandemic-altered season have pitted the Blues and Coyotes against each other for seven straight games, a first in NHL or NBA regular-season history.

Arizona won three of the first four, all in St. Louis. The Blues won the first of three in the desert behind Faulk’s big night and some spectacular saves by Binnington.

Ivan Barbashev and Brayden Schenn scored empty-net goals to seal it.

Johan Larsson scored his first goal with Arizona, and Darcy Kuemper stopped 23 shots.

The Blues and Coyotes both had games scheduled for this week shelved due to COVID-19 issues, setting up an unprecedented, non-playoff seven-game series.

BRUINS 1, RANGERS 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Jaroslav Halak made 21 saves for his 51st shutout, Nick Ritchie scored in the second period and Boston beat New York for its fifth straight victory.

East-leading Boston extended its points streak to 10 games (9-0-1) in a physical, tight-checking tussle that included several fights. On Wednesday night, Boston beat New York 3-2 in overtime.

Igor Shesterkin stopped 29 shots but the Rangers were blanked for the second time in three games and dropped their third in a row.

Updated : 2021-02-13 15:11 GMT+08:00

