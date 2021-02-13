Taiwan records incursion by Chinese warplane on 2nd day of Lunar New Year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On the second day of the Year of the Ox, a Chinese warplane intruded into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) — showing no letup in China’s campaign of intimidation against the island nation, reports said Saturday (Feb. 13).

The latest incident marked the 10th day in February that a plane from the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) had appeared in the southwestern sector of the ADIZ. It was the 18th time that Taiwan’s Air Force had to broadcast warnings, the Liberty Times reported.

According to flight records and tracking websites, the Chinese aircraft entered Taiwan’s ADIZ at 9:08 a.m. at an altitude of 4,000 meters. The plane was immediately met by a Taiwan broadcast warning it was endangering air safety in the area.

No details were immediately available about the type of plane involved. Previous incidents mostly featured Y-8 anti-submarine and reconnaissance aircraft.

Since the beginning of the Lunar New Year holiday on Feb. 10, the first day of the Year of the Ox, Friday (Feb. 12), was the only day not to report a similar incident.