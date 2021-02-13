Alexa
Jackson scores 25 to lead Akron over Miami (Ohio) 83-76

By Associated Press
2021/02/13 12:40
OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Loren Cristian Jackson had 25 points as Akron topped Miami (Ohio) 83-76 on Friday night.

Bryan Trimble Jr. had 15 points for Akron (12-4, 10-3 Mid-American Conference). Enrique Freeman added seven rebounds.

Mekhi Lairy scored a career-high 24 points for the RedHawks (8-8, 5-6). Isaiah Coleman-Lands added 12 points. James Beck had 10 points and seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

