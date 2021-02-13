Alexa
Carius scores 27 to lead W. Illinois over Denver 75-69

By Associated Press
2021/02/13 12:49
MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Will Carius had 27 points as Western Illinois defeated Denver 75-69 on Friday night.

Colton Sandage had 12 points and six rebounds for Western Illinois (6-12, 4-7 Summit League), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Tamell Pearson added 12 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks. He also had seven turnovers. Cameron Burrell had 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Jase Townsend had 25 points for the Pioneers (2-14, 1-8). Kobey Lam added 14 points. Sam Hines Jr. had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-13 13:38 GMT+08:00

