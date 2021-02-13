Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Train No. 422 from Taipei to Kaohsiung boasts ‘unparalleled sea views’

Taitung station chief says new Taiwan train service has received rave reviews

  148
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/13 13:22
Train No. 422 from Taipei to Kaohsiung boasts ‘unparalleled sea views’

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A train service that takes passengers more than half way around Taiwan and treats them to “unparalleled sea views” is proving popular, CNA reported Saturday (Feb. 13).

The service came into being after completion of railway electrification around the main island in December. Taiwan Railways Administration’s (TRA) Puyuma Express train No. 422 starts at Shulin train station in Taipei and ends in Kaohsiung, taking six hours and 33 minutes, and costing NT$1,174 (US$40.50).

Taitung Station Chief Yang Shun-an (楊舜安) said the train follows the North Link line — with its magnificent sea views — to Hualien. The train then travels through countryside to Taitung between the Central Mountain Range and Coastal Mountain Range, before cutting out the mountainous southeastern corner of the island, and heading along the coast to its final destination.

Yang added the service has proven popular and received favorable reviews, according to CNA. He said many people take the train from Taipei, Yilan or Hualien, just to enjoy the "unparalleled sea views."

TRA said passengers traveling from Taipei to Kaohsiung now have the option of taking the scenic, eastern route, though it is more expensive. The Taiwan High Speed Rail service from Taipei to Kaohsiung takes between 1.5 to 2 hours.

Train No. 422 from Taipei to Kaohsiung boasts ‘unparalleled sea views’
(CNA photo)
railway electrification
Train No. 422
Puyuma Express

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan completes electrification of entire railroad network
Taiwan completes electrification of entire railroad network
2020/12/20 14:59
Puyuma train completes first run through Taiwan’s Central Mountain Range
Puyuma train completes first run through Taiwan’s Central Mountain Range
2020/11/01 17:34
Puyuma marks completion of railway electrification
Puyuma marks completion of railway electrification
2019/12/22 15:06
Taiwan unveils new trains for 2021
Taiwan unveils new trains for 2021
2019/11/30 16:39
Puyuma Express train catches fire in Eastern Taiwan
Puyuma Express train catches fire in Eastern Taiwan
2019/09/07 11:00

Updated : 2021-02-13 15:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
President Biden mentions Taiwan in first call with Xi Jinping
President Biden mentions Taiwan in first call with Xi Jinping
NT$530 million Grand Lottery winning ticket sold in central Taiwan
NT$530 million Grand Lottery winning ticket sold in central Taiwan
Taiwan News wishes you a happy Lunar New Year!
Taiwan News wishes you a happy Lunar New Year!