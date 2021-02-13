Train No. 422 from Taipei to Kaohsiung boasts ‘unparalleled sea views’

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A train service that takes passengers more than half way around Taiwan and treats them to “unparalleled sea views” is proving popular, CNA reported Saturday (Feb. 13).

The service came into being after completion of railway electrification around the main island in December. Taiwan Railways Administration’s (TRA) Puyuma Express train No. 422 starts at Shulin train station in Taipei and ends in Kaohsiung, taking six hours and 33 minutes, and costing NT$1,174 (US$40.50).

Taitung Station Chief Yang Shun-an (楊舜安) said the train follows the North Link line — with its magnificent sea views — to Hualien. The train then travels through countryside to Taitung between the Central Mountain Range and Coastal Mountain Range, before cutting out the mountainous southeastern corner of the island, and heading along the coast to its final destination.

Yang added the service has proven popular and received favorable reviews, according to CNA. He said many people take the train from Taipei, Yilan or Hualien, just to enjoy the "unparalleled sea views."

TRA said passengers traveling from Taipei to Kaohsiung now have the option of taking the scenic, eastern route, though it is more expensive. The Taiwan High Speed Rail service from Taipei to Kaohsiung takes between 1.5 to 2 hours.



(CNA photo)