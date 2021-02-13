Alexa
Daley leads UMass Lowell past Albany 79-71

By Associated Press
2021/02/13 11:39
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Bryce Daley had 17 points and nine assists as UMass Lowell beat Albany 79-71 on Friday night.

Kalil Thomas had 14 points for UMass Lowell (8-9, 7-6 America East Conference). Darion Jordan-Thomas added 12 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

UMass Lowell posted a season-high 21 assists.

UMass Lowell totaled 53 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Antonio Rizzuto scored a career-high 25 points for the Great Danes (4-7, 4-5). Kellon Taylor added 13 points. Chuck Champion had 12 points.

