Bradshaw leads Bellarmine over North Alabama 66-64

By Associated Press
2021/02/13 11:50
FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Pedro Bradshaw tied his career high with 24 points as Bellarmine stretched its win streak to nine games, narrowly defeating North Alabama 66-64 on Friday night.

CJ Fleming had 12 points for Bellarmine (12-5, 9-2 Atlantic Sun Conference).

Payton Youngblood had 13 points for the Lions (10-7, 6-5), whose losing streak reached four games. Detalian Brown added 10 points. Mervin James had 10 points.

It was the first of four consecutive games between the teams. North Alabama plays host to the Knights again Saturday before travelling to Louisville, Kentucky, to play at Bellarmine on Feb. 19 and 20.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-13 13:36 GMT+08:00

