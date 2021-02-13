Alexa
Love scores 21 to lift Wright St. past Milwaukee 92-81

By Associated Press
2021/02/13 11:02
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Loudon Love had 21 points as Wright State stretched its winning streak to eight games, getting past Milwaukee 92-81 on Friday night.

Love also committed seven turnovers.

Tanner Holden had 17 points for Wright State (16-4, 14-3 Horizon League). Grant Basile added 15 points. Jaylon Hall had 14 points.

DeAndre Gholston scored a career-high 29 points and had eight rebounds for the Panthers (7-9, 6-8). Courtney Brown Jr. added 14 points. Josh Thomas had 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-13 13:36 GMT+08:00

