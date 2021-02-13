Alexa
Rozier scores 41 points, Hornets beat Timberwolves 120-114

By Associated Press
2021/02/13 10:41
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward drives to the basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half of an NBA basketball game in C...

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, right, looks to shoot against Charlotte Hornets center Bismack Biyombo during the first half of an N...

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ricky Rubio, center, battles Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, left, and center Cody Zeller (40) for the ball during t...

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, left, shoots against Charlotte Hornets center Bismack Biyombo during the first half of an NBA basket...

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges drives to the basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Cha...

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier, center, drives to the basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half of an NBA basketball game ...

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 41 points and rookie LaMelo Ball had 20 points and 11 rebounds to help the Charlotte Hornets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 120-114 on Friday night.

Charlotte improved to 13-14, opening a five-game homestand with its third victory in four games. Minnesota has lost four straight to fall to 6-20.

Cody Zeller added 17 points for Charlotte on 7-of-8 shooting, Gordon Hayward had 14 points on 5-of-21 shooting, and Miles Bridges had 11 points and 10 rebounds, Hayward hit a 3-pointer to put Charlotte ahead 106-100 with 4:27 left.

Malik Beasley scored 31 points — 16 in the first period — for Minnesota. Karl Anthony-Towns added 25 in his second game back after missing 13 because of the coronavirus.

Anthony Edwards had 21 points for Minnesota in the first matchup between the first and third overall picks in the 2020 NBA draft. Edwards went first, and Ball third.

Hornets coach James Borrego won a challenge on a second-quarter foul called on center Bismack Biyombo. At 5:50 left in the half, Biyombo challenged and appeared to block Edwards' layup. After the foul call, Biyombo argued the call and was assessed a technical foul.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Beasley showed up at Spectrum Center wearing a Minnesota Twins baseball jersey. Twins pitchers and catchers will report to spring training next Thursday.

Hornets: Charlotte tipped off without three players because of health and safety protocols: forwards Caleb Martin, Cody Martin, and P.J. Washington.

UP NEXT:

Timberwolves: Vs. Toronto on Sunday in Tampa, Florida.

Hornets: Host San Antonio on Sunday night.

Updated : 2021-02-13 12:07 GMT+08:00

