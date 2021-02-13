Alexa
Reid carries Merrimack past Central Connecticut 72-52

By Associated Press
2021/02/13 10:46
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Ziggy Reid registered 15 points and nine rebounds as Merrimack rolled past Central Connecticut 72-52 on Friday night.

Mikey Watkins had 15 points and six assists for Merrimack (8-4, 8-4 Northeast Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Devin Jensen added 12 points. Jordan Minor had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Tre Mitchell had 14 points for the Blue Devils (4-12, 4-9). Greg Outlaw added 11 points.

The Warriors improve to 2-0 against the Blue Devils for the season. Merrimack defeated Central Connecticut 62-46 on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-13 12:07 GMT+08:00

