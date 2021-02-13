Alexa
Manjon lifts UC Davis over Long Beach State 68-66

By Associated Press
2021/02/13 09:55
DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Ezra Manjon made a layup in traffic with 1.2 seconds left as UC Davis edged past Long Beach State 68-66 on Friday.

Manjon finished with 19 points and six assists.

Elijah Pepper had 14 points and six rebounds for UC Davis (5-6, 3-4 Big West Conference). Christian Anigwe added 10 points and nine rebounds. Kennedy Koehler had five assists.

Joe Hampton had 19 points for the Beach (3-6, 2-3). Michael Carter III added 15 points and Drew Cobb had eight rebounds.

Updated : 2021-02-13 12:07 GMT+08:00

