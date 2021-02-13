Alexa
Charleston Southern beats High Point 69-68

By Associated Press
2021/02/13 10:09
HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Phlandrous Fleming Jr. had 29 points and 12 rebounds and made a 3-pointer with three seconds left as Charleston Southern snapped its 13-game losing streak, narrowly beating High Point 69-68 on Friday night.

Ja’Quavian Florence had 14 points for Charleston Southern (2-16, 1-13 Big South Conference). Emorie Knox added 10 points. Sean Price had 10 points.

John-Michael Wright had 18 points for the Panthers (8-11, 6-8). Bryant Randleman added 12 points and six rebounds. Ahmil Flowers had 11 points and six rebounds.

The Buccaneers evened the season series against the Panthers with the win. High Point defeated Charleston Southern 77-73 on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-13 12:07 GMT+08:00

