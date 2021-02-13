Alexa
Occasional rains forecast for north Taiwan throughout Lunar New Year vacation

From Wednesday monsoon will affect northern Taiwan, turning weather cold and wet

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/13 11:08
Cherry blossoms at Loha Park in Neihu, Taipei, on Friday.

Cherry blossoms at Loha Park in Neihu, Taipei, on Friday. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Occasional rains are forecast for north Taiwan and the eastern side of the country, according to a Central Weather Bureau (CWB) forecast Saturday.

Northern Taiwan will see partly clear skies with showers until Tuesday (Feb. 16) — the last day of the Lunar New Year holiday — the CWB said. It added that mostly sunny weather is expected for the central and southern regions during the same period.

Forecaster Kuan Hsin-ping (官欣平) said low temperatures will be about the same across Taiwan during the period, ranging from 13 to 18 degrees Celsius at night and in early morning. Highs of 27 to 28 C are expected for southern Taiwan, Kuan said, adding that highs of 25 C are expected for central Taiwan, and 22 to 25 C for the north.

On Wednesday (Feb. 17), a northeasterly monsoon with cold air will begin to affect northern Taiwan, turning the weather cold and wet, with highs of about 19 to 21 C in the daytime and lows of about 12 to 13 C at night and in the early morning, Kuan forecast.

The weather will begin to turn dry on Thursday, with rains expected only on the eastern side of the country, while the western side of the country will see partly clear skies, the forecaster said.
CWB
Kuan Hsin-ping
Lunar New Year

Updated : 2021-02-13 12:07 GMT+08:00

