Carter lifts Murray State past SE Missouri 80-60

By Associated Press
2021/02/13 09:48
MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Chico Carter Jr. had 22 points as Murray State rolled past Southeast Missouri 80-60 on Friday.

KJ Williams had 17 points and seven rebounds for Murray State (10-9, 7-7 Ohio Valley Conference). Tevin Brown added 15 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

Jordan Love had 11 points for the Redhawks (7-13, 5-9). Nolan Taylor added 10 points. Chris Harris, whose 13 points per game coming into the contest led the Redhawks, scored two points.

The Racers improve to 2-0 against the Redhawks this season. Murray State defeated Southeast Missouri 77-60 on Feb. 1.

Updated : 2021-02-13 12:06 GMT+08:00

