Jefferson carries Green Bay over Northern Kentucky in OT

By Associated Press
2021/02/13 09:26
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Josh Jefferson had a career-high 27 points and Emmanuel Ansong scored seven of his 24 points in overtime as Green Bay edged past Northern Kentucky 86-82 on Friday.

Jefferson shot 11 for 12 from the foul line. He added nine rebounds and six assists. Ansong also had nine rebounds.

Amari Davis had 12 points for Green Bay (7-14, 7-10 Horizon League). Lucas Stieber added eight assists.

Bryson Langdon tied a career high with 22 points for the Norse (11-9, 9-6), whose six-game winning streak was broken. Marques Warrick added 16 points, and Adrian Nelson had 12 points and 16 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-13 12:06 GMT+08:00

