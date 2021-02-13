Alexa
Jones scores 20 to carry Stetson past Kennesaw State 74-61

By Associated Press
2021/02/13 09:50
KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Christiaan Jones had 20 points as Stetson topped Kennesaw State 74-61 on Friday night.

Chase Johnston had 17 points for Stetson (8-10, 5-6 Atlantic Sun Conference). Rob Perry added 13 points. Mahamadou Diawara had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Spencer Rodgers had 17 points for the Owls (3-16, 0-11), who have now lost 14 games in a row. Terrell Burden added 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-13 12:06 GMT+08:00

