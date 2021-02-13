Alexa
Veteran GOP strategist resigns from board of Lincoln Project

By STEVE PEOPLES , AP National Political Writer, Associated Press
2021/02/13 08:57
In this Jan. 20, 2016 file photo, John Weaver is shown on a campaign bus in Bow, N.H. The Lincoln Project was launched in November 2019 as a super PA...

NEW YORK (AP) — Veteran Republican strategist Steve Schmidt, one of the faces of the so-called Never Trump movement, announced Friday that he had resigned from the board of the Lincoln Project.

The move comes after a tumultuous week in which revelations surfaced that the prominent anti-Donald Trump group knew about allegations of sexual harassment involving one of its co-founders several months before acknowledging them publicly.

Schmidt made the announcement in a lengthy post on Twitter in which he shared a personal account of sexual abuse from a Boy Scout medic and a subsequent fight with depression. He also apologized for posting the private messages of a former Lincoln Project official a day earlier.

“I am resigning my seat on the Lincoln Project board to make room for the appointment of a female board member as the first step to reform and professionalize the Lincoln Project,” Schmidt wrote.

