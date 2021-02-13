Veteran GOP strategist resigns from board of Lincoln Project

In this Jan. 20, 2016 file photo, John Weaver is shown on a campaign bus in Bow, N.H. The Lincoln Project was launched in November 2019 as a super PA... In this Jan. 20, 2016 file photo, John Weaver is shown on a campaign bus in Bow, N.H. The Lincoln Project was launched in November 2019 as a super PAC that allowed its leaders to raise and spend unlimited sums of money. In June 2020, members of the organization’s leadership were informed in writing and in subsequent phone calls of at least 10 specific allegations of harassment against co-founder John Weaver, including two involving Lincoln Project employees, according to multiple people with direct knowledge of the situation. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

NEW YORK (AP) — Veteran Republican strategist Steve Schmidt, one of the faces of the so-called Never Trump movement, announced Friday that he had resigned from the board of the Lincoln Project.

The move comes after a tumultuous week in which revelations surfaced that the prominent anti-Donald Trump group knew about allegations of sexual harassment involving one of its co-founders several months before acknowledging them publicly.

Schmidt made the announcement in a lengthy post on Twitter in which he shared a personal account of sexual abuse from a Boy Scout medic and a subsequent fight with depression. He also apologized for posting the private messages of a former Lincoln Project official a day earlier.

“I am resigning my seat on the Lincoln Project board to make room for the appointment of a female board member as the first step to reform and professionalize the Lincoln Project,” Schmidt wrote.