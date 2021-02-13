Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Williams helps No. 2 UConn women beat Georgetown 64-40

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/13 08:58
Williams helps No. 2 UConn women beat Georgetown 64-40

WASHINGTON (AP) — Christyn Williams broke out of a slump with 19 points and No. 2 UConn overcame another slow start to beat Georgetown 64-40 on Friday night for its sixth consecutive victory.

Williams was 8 of 19 from the field and sparked a 16-2 run that turned the game around. Her layup midway through the second quarter put the Huskies (16-1, 13-0 Big East) ahead, and they didn’t trail again.

Bueckers grimaced while playing 39 minutes on a sprained right ankle. Despite the injury, the standout freshman had 19 points and nine assists, ending a streak of six games scoring at least 20.

Georgetown (1-10, 1-10) lost its ninth in a row. Freshman Kelsey Ransom led the Hoyas with 15 points.

NO. 8 UCLA 69, UTAH 58

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Michaela Onyenwere had 25 points and seven rebounds in UCLA's victory over Utah.

Chantel Horvat added 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Natalie Chou had 12 points. The Bruins (12-3, 9-3 Pac-12) overcame 40% shooting by scoring 25 points off 15 Utah turnovers.

Brynna Maxwell led the Utes (5-12, 4-12) with 14 points and six assists.

NO. 25 MISSOURI STATE 69, ILLINOIS STATE 52

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Jasmine Franklin had 16 points and 10 rebounds to help Missouri State beat Illinois State.

Abigayle Jackson and Brice Calip each added 11 points for Missouri State (12-2, 8-0 Missouri Valley). Mary Crompton scored 16 points for Illinois State (9-5, 6-5).

The teams are set to meet again Saturday.

Updated : 2021-02-13 10:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
President Biden mentions Taiwan in first call with Xi Jinping
President Biden mentions Taiwan in first call with Xi Jinping
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
NT$530 million Grand Lottery winning ticket sold in central Taiwan
NT$530 million Grand Lottery winning ticket sold in central Taiwan
Taiwan News wishes you a happy Lunar New Year!
Taiwan News wishes you a happy Lunar New Year!