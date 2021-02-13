Alexa
Akuchie lifts Youngstown State over Purdue Fort Wayne 84-70

By Associated Press
2021/02/13 08:59
Akuchie lifts Youngstown State over Purdue Fort Wayne 84-70

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Michael Akuchie had a season-high 23 points plus 13 rebounds as Youngstown State got past Purdue Fort Wayne 84-70 on Friday.

Garrett Covington had 18 points for Youngstown State (12-10, 7-10 Horizon League), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Naz Bohannon added 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Shemar Rathan-Mayes had 13 points.

Jarred Godfrey had 24 points for the Mastodons (6-12, 5-12), who have now lost seven straight games. Jalon Pipkins added 18 points and Deonte Billups had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-13 10:38 GMT+08:00

