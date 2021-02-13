Alexa
Hill scores 25 to lead Longwood over Gardner-Webb 78-71

By Associated Press
2021/02/13 08:36
FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Justin Hill had a season-high 25 points as Longwood topped Gardner-Webb 78-71 on Friday.

DeShaun Wade had 18 points for Longwood (8-14, 7-9 Big South Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Juan Munoz added 15 points and Christian Wilson had nine rebounds.

Gardner-Webb scored 52 points in the second half, a season high.

Jaheam Cornwall scored a career-high 32 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (8-14, 7-10). D’Maurian Williams added 14 points, and Ludovic Dufeal had seven rebounds.

The Lancers improve to 2-0 against the Runnin’ Bulldogs for the season. Longwood defeated Gardner-Webb 57-54 on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

