Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Falcons hire former Texans executive Olsen as senior VP

By Associated Press
2021/02/13 08:15
Falcons hire former Texans executive Olsen as senior VP

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have hired former Houston Texans executive Chris Olsen as senior director of football administration.

Olsen spent the last 13 seasons as the Texans’ senior vice president of football administration. He worked with the Texans' general manager on player contracts and the salary cap and is expected to have similar duties with the Falcons.

Newly named Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said Olsen “is widely respected across the entire league for his knowledge of the game and the business, and the work he has accomplished to this point in his career. On top of that, he is a great human being and teammate and we are excited for him to join the Falcons organization.”

Olsen worked with the NFL management council from 1999-2006 as the manager of labor operations. He reviewed and analyzed player contracts to make sure teams remained in compliance with the Collective Bargaining Agreement and salary cap. He also was the league’s liaison to the players association regarding player contracts.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-02-13 10:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
President Biden mentions Taiwan in first call with Xi Jinping
President Biden mentions Taiwan in first call with Xi Jinping
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
NT$530 million Grand Lottery winning ticket sold in central Taiwan
NT$530 million Grand Lottery winning ticket sold in central Taiwan
Taiwan News wishes you a happy Lunar New Year!
Taiwan News wishes you a happy Lunar New Year!