Warren scores 25 to lift Hampton past Presbyterian 62-57

By Associated Press
2021/02/13 08:11
HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Davion Warren had 25 points as Hampton edged past Presbyterian 62-57 on Friday.

Russell Dean had 15 points and six rebounds, and Raymond Bethea Jr. added 15 points and six rebounds for Hampton (9-10, 8-6 Big South Conference). Dajour Dickens had four blocks.

Winston Hill had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Blue Hose (6-12, 4-10). Rayshon Harrison added 15 points. Trevon Reddish had six rebounds.

The Pirates evened the season series against the Blue Hose with the win. Presbyterian defeated Hampton 85-70 Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-13 10:38 GMT+08:00

