Mount St. Mary's beats Long Island 64-46

By Associated Press
2021/02/13 07:27
EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Damian Chong Qui scored 16 points as Mount St. Mary’s defeated Long Island 64-46 on Friday.

Mezie Offurum and Nana Opoku added 15 points for Mount St. Mary’s (8-7, 7-4 Northeast Conference). Opoku also had nine rebounds and Josh Reaves had seven.

Jermaine Jackson Jr. had 13 points for the Sharks (7-7, 7-7). Ty Flowers added 11 points and seven rebounds, and Eral Penn had nine rebounds.

The Mountaineers improve to 2-0 against the Sharks for the season. Mount St. Mary’s defeated Long Island 66-60 last Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-02-13 09:03 GMT+08:00

