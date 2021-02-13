Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

St. Francis (Pa.) tops St. Francis (N.Y.) 80-66

By Associated Press
2021/02/13 07:46
St. Francis (Pa.) tops St. Francis (N.Y.) 80-66

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Ramiir Dixon-Conover tied a career high with 21 points and Ronell Giles Jr. added 20 as St. Francis (Pa.) defeated St. Francis (N.Y.) 80-66 on Friday.

Dixon-Conover converted all 11 of his free throws. He added six rebounds. Giles also had six rebounds.

Mark Flagg had 11 points for St. Francis (6-13, 5-10 Northeast Conference), which broke its four-game losing streak. Josh Cohen added seven rebounds.

Chauncey Hawkins had 12 points for the Terriers (5-8, 5-7). Rob Higgins and Travis Atson each had 11 points.

The Red Flash leveled the season series against the Terriers. St. Francis defeated St. Francis 70-67 last Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-13 09:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
President Biden mentions Taiwan in first call with Xi Jinping
President Biden mentions Taiwan in first call with Xi Jinping
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
NT$530 million Grand Lottery winning ticket sold in central Taiwan
NT$530 million Grand Lottery winning ticket sold in central Taiwan
Taiwan News wishes you a happy Lunar New Year!
Taiwan News wishes you a happy Lunar New Year!