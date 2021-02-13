Alexa
Right-hander Ben Heller released by New York Yankees

By Associated Press
2021/02/13 07:04
NEW YORK (AP) — Right-hander Ben Heller was released by the New York Yankees on Friday, two days after he was designated for assignment to open a roster spot for reliever Darren O'Day.

A 29-year-old right-hander, Heller had a 3.00 ERA in six innings over six relief appearances during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Heller is 2-0 with a 2.59 ERA in 31 relief appearances over four seasons.

He agreed on Dec. 2 to a contract paying $625,000 while in the the major leagues that included $225,000 in guaranteed money.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-13 09:01 GMT+08:00

