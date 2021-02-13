Alexa
Fritz scores 18 to lift Canisius over Quinnipiac 74-67

By Associated Press
2021/02/13 06:44
HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Jacco Fritz registered 18 points and nine rebounds as Canisius defeated Quinnipiac 74-67 on Friday.

Ahamadou Fofana had 16 points for Canisius (4-3, 4-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Malek Green added 11 points and nine rebounds, and Jordan Henderson had seven rebounds.

Jacob Rigoni had 17 points for the Bobcats (5-8, 3-6). Savion Lewis added 16 points and Tymu Chenery had 10.

Updated : 2021-02-13 09:00 GMT+08:00

