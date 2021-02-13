Alexa
Bologna, Benevento draw 1-1 and swap places on Serie A table

By Associated Press
2021/02/13 06:14
Benevento's Nicolas Viola celebrates scoring during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Bologna and Benevento at the Renato Dall' Ara stadium in ...
Bologna's Mitchell Dijks, right, competes for the ball with Benevento's Alessandro Tuia during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Bologna and Be...
Benevento's Gianluca Caprari, left, competes for the ball with Bologna's Takehiro Tomiyasu during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Bologna and...

Benevento's Nicolas Viola celebrates scoring during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Bologna and Benevento at the Renato Dall' Ara stadium in ...

Bologna's Mitchell Dijks, right, competes for the ball with Benevento's Alessandro Tuia during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Bologna and Be...

Benevento's Gianluca Caprari, left, competes for the ball with Bologna's Takehiro Tomiyasu during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Bologna and...

BOLOGNA, Italy (AP) — Coach Filippo Inzaghi returned to his former Bologna club and watched his Benevento side recover a 1-1 draw in the snow and leapfrog the host in the Serie A table on Friday.

Inzaghi was fired by Bologna in 2019.

Bologna made a perfect start when the unmarked Nicola Sansone scored after 55 seconds, pouncing on Musa Barrow's blocked shot.

Bologna dominated for the first hour in thickening snow.

Ginaluca Caparari missed an equalizer before halftime when he hit the post, but Nicolas Viola claimed it in the second half with a brilliant back-heeled flick after a mistake by goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski.

The teams swapped places in the standings, Benevento up to 13th and Bologna down to 14th.

___

Updated : 2021-02-13 07:33 GMT+08:00

