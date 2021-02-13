Alexa
Leipzig warms up for Liverpool by beating Augsburg 2-1

By CIARÁN FAHEY , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/02/13 05:47
Leipzig's Yussuf Poulsen, left, and Augsburg's Mads Pedersen challenge for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and FC Augsb...
Leipzig's Yussuf Poulsen, right, and Augsburg's Tobias Strobl challenge for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and FC Augs...
Augsburg's goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz kicks the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and FC Augsburg at Red Bull Arena in Leipzi...
Augsburg's Tobias Strobl, right, and Leipzig's Daniel Olmo challenge for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and FC Augsbur...
Augsburg's Andre Hahn, left, and Leipzig's Tyler Adams during the Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and FC Augsburg at Red Bull Arena in Leip...

BERLIN (AP) — Leipzig warmed up for Liverpool in the Champions League with a hard-fought 2-1 win over visiting Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Friday.

Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann would be relieved to see his team consolidate second place without any major injury worries ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League round of 16 first leg game in Budapest. The match was switched to Hungary as German authorities did not give Liverpool an exemption against restrictions affecting visitors from Britain due to coronavirus mutations.

Leipzig had to wait till the 38th minute for the breakthrough with Dani Olmo scoring a penalty at the second attempt. Rafał Gikiewicz saved the Spaniard’s first attempt but was ordered to face him again after a VAR check showed he moved ahead of the goal-line before saving.

Gikiewicz had been booked already for complaining when Reece Oxford conceded the penalty for catching Nordi Mukiele as he attempted a clearance, so the Polish goalkeeper had to restrain himself from further complaints despite his evident annoyance.

Olmo seized his second chance and Yussuf Poulsen set up Christopher Nkunku for Leipzig’s second goal five minutes later.

Augsburg offered little in response until Leipzig substitute Ibrahima Konaté conceded a penalty for a foul on Mads Pedersen.

Daniel Caligiuri converted the visitors’ first real chance from the spot in the 77th.

Nkunku struck the post late on and Leipzig survived a goalmouth scramble in injury time to see out the win.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP

Updated : 2021-02-13 07:32 GMT+08:00

