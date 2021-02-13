Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/13 05:34
How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks are closing higher Friday after a late surge by technology stocks led the S&P 500 to a new high. The wobbly week of trading ended with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq at record highs also. Investors focused on trillions of dollars of potential government aid that could be coming for the economy, as Democrats advance their stimulus package. Companies reported solid earnings, including manufacturer Mohawk Industries and genetic testing company Illumina. Bond yields rose, giving banks a boost.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 18.45 points, or 0.5%, to 3,934.83.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 27.70 points, or 0.1%, to 31,458.40.

The Nasdaq rose 69.70 points, or 0.5%, to 14,095.47.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 4.04 points, or 0.2%, to 2,289.36.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 48 points, or 1.2%.

The Dow is up 310.16 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq is up 239.18 points, or 1.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 56.03 points, or 2.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 178.76 points, or 4.8%.

The Dow is up 851.92 points, or 2.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,207.19 points, or 9.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 314.50 points, or 15.9%.

Updated : 2021-02-13 07:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
President Biden mentions Taiwan in first call with Xi Jinping
President Biden mentions Taiwan in first call with Xi Jinping
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
NT$530 million Grand Lottery winning ticket sold in central Taiwan
NT$530 million Grand Lottery winning ticket sold in central Taiwan
Taiwan News wishes you a happy Lunar New Year!
Taiwan News wishes you a happy Lunar New Year!