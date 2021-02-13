Alexa
Oregon QB Tyler Shough announces intention to transfer

By Associated Press
2021/02/13 04:47
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon quarterback Tyler Shough has announced he is entering the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining.

Shough started all seven games for the Ducks this season as a redshirt sophomore, passing for 1,559 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was intercepted six times.

Oregon finished 4-3 overall and won the Pac-12 title with a 31-24 victory over USC in the championship game. The Ducks fell 34-17 to Iowa State in the Fiesta Bowl.

“Thank you to my teammates and brothers for making this place a home. I will forever cherish the bonds we have built together,” Shough posted to Twitter. “Once a Duck, always a Duck.”

Shough is the eighth scholarship player at Oregon who has announced a decision to transfer.

