Marlins acquire reliever Floro from Dodgers for 2 pitchers

MIAMI (AP) — Well-traveled right-handed reliever Dylan Floro was traded Friday by the Los Angeles Dodgers to the Miami Marlins for left-handed reliever Alex Vesia and pitching prospect Kyle Hurt.

Floro, 30, went 3-0 with a 2.59 ERA in 25 games last year for the World Series champions. He has also pitched for the Rays, Cubs and Reds, and has a career ERA of 3.33 over 159 2/3 innings in five seasons.

Floro has a 4.38 ERA in 14 postseason games, getting a key strikeout of Tampa Bay's Randy Arozarena to strand two runners in the second inning of World Series Game 6. The Dodgers trailed 1-0 at the time and rallied for 3-1 win and their first title since 1988.

He agreed last month to $975,000, one-year contract and is eligible for free agency after 2023 season.

Vesia, 24, got rocked as a rookie for the Marlins last year, when he allowed nine earned runs in 4 1/3 innings. He has a 1.62 ERA in 52 career minor league games.

Hurt, a right-handed starter, was a fifth-round pick in the 2020 amateur draft who pitched for Southern Cal.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports