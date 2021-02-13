Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Argentina great Hernan Crespo to coach Brazil's Sao Paulo FC

By MAURICIO SAVARESE , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/02/13 03:53
Coach Hernan Crespo of Argentina's Defensa y Justicia stand at the podium after winning the Copa Sudamericana final soccer match against Argentina's L...

Coach Hernan Crespo of Argentina's Defensa y Justicia stand at the podium after winning the Copa Sudamericana final soccer match against Argentina's L...

SAO PAULO (AP) — Sao Paulo FC signed former Argentina striker Hernan Crespo as its new coach on Friday to the end of next year.

Crespo left Argentina's tiny Defensa y Justicia this month after shockingly winning the Copa Sudamericana.

After a great playing career including three World Cups, Crespo started as a professional coach in 2015 at Italy's Modena, moved to Argentina's Banfield in 2018, and Defensa y Justicia in 2020.

“Hernán Crespo fits perfectly in what we think for Sao Paulo," club president Julio Casares said. “He has a history of winning, was a great athlete, and is a very promising coach."

Sao Paulo fired coach Fernando Diniz on Feb. 1 when it saw its hopes of winning the Brazilian championship fade after leading for most of the season. The team has four rounds to play and trails the leader by seven points.

Sao Paulo's latest major title was the 2012 Copa Sudamericana. The club hasn't won the Brazilian championship since 2008.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-13 05:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
President Biden mentions Taiwan in first call with Xi Jinping
President Biden mentions Taiwan in first call with Xi Jinping
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
NT$530 million Grand Lottery winning ticket sold in central Taiwan
NT$530 million Grand Lottery winning ticket sold in central Taiwan
Taiwan News wishes you a happy Lunar New Year!
Taiwan News wishes you a happy Lunar New Year!