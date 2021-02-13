Alexa
Algerian president returns home after virus-linked operation

By Associated Press
2021/02/13 03:40
ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algeria's president returned home on Friday following a month's hospitalization in Germany after contracting COVID-19 in October.

It was Abdelmadjid Tebboune's second stint in a German hospital, this time for an operation on his right foot related to the illness' after-effects.

Tebboune, 74, was met by senior officials at a military airport 30km (miles) west of Algiers.

On Thursday, Tebboune said he spoke on the phone with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to thank him for the care he received in Germany.

Tebboune was hospitalized for the first time in Germany from Oct. 28 to Dec. 29 after he contracted COVID-19. His second hospitalization was from Jan. 10 to Feb. 12.

