Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Arizona and Northern Arizona reach 10-year scheduling deal

By Associated Press
2021/02/13 02:59
Arizona and Northern Arizona reach 10-year scheduling deal

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona and Northern Arizona have agreed to a 10-year scheduling partnership across nine sports, including football and basketball.

The agreement announced Friday is designed to strengthen the in-state partnership between the schools and provide increased scheduling consistency.

It includes men's and women's cross country, tennis, swimming and diving, and track and field. The women's golf, soccer and volleyball teams also are part of the agreement.

The scheduling series will include home-and-home games whenever possible and a potential season-opening game between the men's basketball programs at Arizona's McKale Center each year.

The football programs already have games scheduled through 2027 and will add four dates between 2030 and 2036. No games are scheduled between 2027 and 2030 due to previous contractual obligations.

Updated : 2021-02-13 04:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
President Biden mentions Taiwan in first call with Xi Jinping
President Biden mentions Taiwan in first call with Xi Jinping
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
NT$530 million Grand Lottery winning ticket sold in central Taiwan
NT$530 million Grand Lottery winning ticket sold in central Taiwan
Taiwan News wishes you a happy Lunar New Year!
Taiwan News wishes you a happy Lunar New Year!